Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Takes batting practice
Renfroe (ankle) took batting practice Saturday for the first time since Sept. 8, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Of further significance, Renfroe was in the on-deck circle Saturday when Luis Urias grounded into a game-ending double play. Although he didn't get into Sunday's game, Renfroe's return appears imminent. He is likely to play at some point during the team's four-game series in Milwaukee that begins Monday.
