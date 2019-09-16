Renfroe (ankle) took batting practice Saturday for the first time since Sept. 8, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Of further significance, Renfroe was in the on-deck circle Saturday when Luis Urias grounded into a game-ending double play. Although he didn't get into Sunday's game, Renfroe's return appears imminent. He is likely to play at some point during the team's four-game series in Milwaukee that begins Monday.