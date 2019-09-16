Twins' Miguel Sano: Homers in second straight game
Sano went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday in the Twins' 7-5 loss to the Indians.
Sano slugged one of four Twins homers on the day and is now just one long ball shy of becoming the fifth Minnesota player to reach 30 on the season. With four more series to close out the campaign versus sub-.500 AL Central foes, Sano looks like an excellent all-formats play for those in need of power production. Even if the Twins clinch the division title and are locked into playoff positioning entering the final week, Sano shouldn't see his playing time suffer too greatly as a result.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...