Twins' Miguel Sano: Homers in second straight game

Sano went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday in the Twins' 7-5 loss to the Indians.

Sano slugged one of four Twins homers on the day and is now just one long ball shy of becoming the fifth Minnesota player to reach 30 on the season. With four more series to close out the campaign versus sub-.500 AL Central foes, Sano looks like an excellent all-formats play for those in need of power production. Even if the Twins clinch the division title and are locked into playoff positioning entering the final week, Sano shouldn't see his playing time suffer too greatly as a result.