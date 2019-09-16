Ruiz will sit against lefty Tyler Alexander and the Tigers on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ruiz owns a poor 69 wRC+ in limited action against lefties this season, though it's not as if he's crushed righties either, posting an 83 wRC+ against that group. Hanser Alberto slides to third base as usual against the southpaw, with Jonathan Villar moving to second and Richie Martin starting at shortstop.

