Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Reaches base four times

Choo went 3-for-3 with three singles Sunday in the Rangers' 6-1 loss to the Athletics.

Choo reached on all four of his plate appearances, as he was also hit by his AL-leading 17th pitch of the season in addition to churning out three base knocks. The veteran could be subject to more frequent off days over the final two weeks of the season as the non-contending Rangers wind things down, but Choo has already justified his draft-day investment for fantasy managers. The 37-year-old's .268 average is his highest mark since 2015, and he's remained a useful source of counting stats with 22 home runs, 12 steals, 85 runs and 57 RBI.