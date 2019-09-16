Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Reaches base four times
Choo went 3-for-3 with three singles Sunday in the Rangers' 6-1 loss to the Athletics.
Choo reached on all four of his plate appearances, as he was also hit by his AL-leading 17th pitch of the season in addition to churning out three base knocks. The veteran could be subject to more frequent off days over the final two weeks of the season as the non-contending Rangers wind things down, but Choo has already justified his draft-day investment for fantasy managers. The 37-year-old's .268 average is his highest mark since 2015, and he's remained a useful source of counting stats with 22 home runs, 12 steals, 85 runs and 57 RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...