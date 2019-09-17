Twins' Jose Berrios: Fans eight in win

Berrios (13-8) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 7.1 innings Monday, striking out eight batters and earning the win over the White Sox.

After allowing a run in each of the first two innings, including a solo homer to James McCann in the second, Berrios was locked in for the rest of the night. After allowing three or more runs in six straight starts, the 25-year-old has given up just two over his last 14.1 frames. He'll carry a 3.58 ERA into Saturday's home start against the Royals.