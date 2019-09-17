Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Blows save in loss
Hendriks (4-3) was hit with the loss and blown save against the Royals on Monday, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits in one inning in a 6-5 defeat for the Athletics. He struck out one and walked none.
Tasked with protecting a 5-4 lead, Hendriks wound up getting hit with the blown save after yielding two runs in the ninth inning, with one of them being unearned due to an error by outfielder Ramon Laureano. The All-Star right-hander has now blown six saves on the season in 28 opportunities, but his overall numbers remain spectacular, with a 1.68 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 116:21 K:BB across 80.1 innings.
