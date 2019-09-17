Play

Hiura (hamstring) is starting at second base and batting fifth Tuesday against San Diego.

Hiura saw two pinch-hit appearances over the weekend, and he's since been cleared to return to the starting lineup after missing time with a left hamstring injury. He's slashing .302/.370/.571 with 16 homers, 43 RBI and nine stolen bases over 72 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories