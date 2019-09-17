Play

Rays' Blake Snell: Activated ahead of start

Snell (elbow) was activated ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Dodgers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Snell has been out since late July while recovering from arthroscopic elbow surgery. He hasn't been able to build up to a full starter's workload yet, but he's expected to throw around three innings Tuesday.

