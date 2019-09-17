Play

Hicks (elbow) has resumed a throwing program at the Yankees spring training facility, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Hicks is battling a flexor strain and hasn't played since early August. Reports from last week suggested he'd be shut down for a few more weeks before being re-evaluated, but he's evidently resumed work ahead of that schedule. It remains unclear whether he'll be able to return to action at some point during the playoffs.

