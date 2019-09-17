Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Working behind opener
Thornton will serve as the Blue Jays' bulk reliever behind opener Ryan Tepera in Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Blue Jays radio play-by-play broadcaster Ben Wagner reports.
Toronto initially listed Thornton as its scheduled starter for the series opener, but manager Charlie Montoyo ultimately chose to deviate from that plan. The change should prove more favorable for Thornton, who will presumably enter the game in the second inning and ease into the outing by facing the bottom half of the Baltimore lineup. Thornton was masterful while working behind opener Wilmer Font his last time out Sept. 11 versus Boston, striking out seven over five no-hit innings.
