Mikolas (9-14) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four as the Cardinals were downed 6-2 by the Nationals.

The right-hander has been effective lately as his team tries to secure an NL Central title, delivering quality starts in three of his last five trips to the mound with a 3.54 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB over 28 innings. Mikolas will need to stay sharp in his next outing Sunday, on the road against a Cubs squad that remains right on the Cards' heels.