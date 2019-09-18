Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Homers in return
Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee.
Renfroe made his return to the field after missing nine games with a sprained right ankle and plated the Padres' lone rune in the contest with a solo shot to left field in the seventh inning. The roundtripper was his first in his last 47 at-bats dating back to Aug. 10. The 27-year-old leads San Diego with 32 homers this season but has hit only five long balls while batting .172 since the All-Star break.
