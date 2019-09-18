Play

Giants' Buster Posey: Out again Wednesday

Posey (back) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, according to Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News.

Posey was unable to go Tuesday because of lower-back and hip injuries, and the same ailments will keep him sidelined another day. Aramis Garcia will get the start behind the plate Wednesday in Posey's place.

