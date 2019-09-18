Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Cain is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Cain homered Tuesday for the first time since July 31, but manager Craig Counsell decided to hold him out Wednesday as loads up on left-handed hitters against Padres righty Dinelson Lamet. Trent Grisham will cover center field for the Brewers on Wednesday night, and Ben Gamel will take Grisham's spot in right field.