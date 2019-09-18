Play

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Remains out of lineup

Turner (ankle) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Turner was able to go through stretching exercises Wednesday, according to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, but he is not ready to return to action just yet. The Dodgers will have a team off day Thursday, and there's a chance Turner could be back in the lineup when the club returns to action Friday night.

