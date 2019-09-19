Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Pitches well in no-decision
Hoffman allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts across 5.1 innings during a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old pitched quite well, departing with a lead, but the Rockies bullpen gave up five runs after he left. Hoffman has won just one of his last 10 outings, but this was probably the first time where it was the bullpen's fault. Hoffman hasn't pitched deep into games, and in some cases, he's given up a lot of runs. He is 2-6 with a 6.71 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 61.2 innings across 16 appearances including two 13 starts this season. He will face the Giants next on the road Wednesday.
