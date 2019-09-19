Play

Hernandez went 1-for-6 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Orioles.

Hernandez took Shawn Armstrong deep in the seventh inning to record his 23rd home run of the season -- setting a new career-high. On the other hand, he continued his season-long struggle to make contact by whiffing three times. Now striking out at a 34 percent clip, Hernandez is hitting just .219/.292/.440 across 435 plate appearances for the campaign.

