Play

Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Friday

Wong (hamstring) is not in the lineup Friday against the Cubs.

Wong's absence is no surprise, as manager Mike Shildt said Thursday that the second baseman was expected to miss at least a few days. He underwent an MRI Friday morning, the results of which have yet to be released. Tommy Edman slides to second base in his absence, with Matt Carpenter starting at third.

More News
Our Latest Stories