Frazier went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a victory over the Angels on Thursday.

Frazier capped the scoring with a two-run blast to left field in the the eighth inning. The long ball broke a 19-game homerless drought during which Frazier's playing time has decreased dramatically. He has gotten into only nine of 17 games in September, hitting .160 with four hits and seven strikeouts in 25 at-bats.