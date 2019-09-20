Play

Nunez is not in the lineup Friday against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Nunez missed a pair of games after getting hit in the hand by a pitch Monday but was back in the lineup for Thursday's game. He'll return to the bench after going 0-for-4 in that contest, with Trey Mancini set to serve as the designated hitter.

More News
Our Latest Stories