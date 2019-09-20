Play

Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out again Friday

Zimmerman is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports.

Zimmerman hit three homers over the first 11 days of September, but he has started just three games since, and will cede the starting first base duties to Howie Kendrick on Friday for the fourth time in five games.

More News
Our Latest Stories