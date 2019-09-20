Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: In Friday's lineup
Cain (ankle) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.
Cain left Thursday's game with a sore ankle, and he has been playing through a sore knee for a while, but neither injury will prevent him from taking the field Friday night. Cain will man center field and hit leadoff against Pirates starter Steven Brault.
