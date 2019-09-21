Reds' Luis Castillo: Takes loss despite quality start

Castillo (15-7) was handed the loss after surrendering three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven over seven innings Friday against the Mets.

Castillo worked five scoreless frames before allowing a solo homer in the sixth and a two-run blast in the seventh. Though he did turn in a quality start, his team only put up one run, resulting in a loss. The 26-year-old continues to show why he's his team's ace, as he now sports a 3.25 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 218 strikeouts across 185.2 innings this season.