Lambert (3-7) was charged with the loss Friday against the Dodgers, lasting just three innings while surrendering five runs on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

The right-hander struggled at Dodger Stadium once again, totaling his innings pitched to just 4.2 over his last two starts in Los Angeles, giving up 11 runs on 14 hits and three walks in that span. Lambert held the Dodgers to two runs through the first three innings and was positioned with a 4-2 lead entering the fourth. Unfortunately, things quickly spiraled out of control when he allowed a leadoff home run to Corey Seager, then hit Chris Taylor with a pitch. He followed by walking Gavin Lux, then was charged with his own throwing error. His final batter of the night resulted in an infield single by Will Smith. Worse yet, all of his baserunners would come around to score in what turned into a 41-minute, six-run inning. It's been a tough season overall for Lambert, who will carry an unsightly 7.25 ERA and 1.74 WHIP into his last start on Thursday at San Francisco.