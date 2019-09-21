White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Homers in win

Moncada went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Tigers.

Moncada continues to terrorize AL pitching this month, raising his batting average 26 points following a stretch during which he's batted .477 (31-for-65) over the last 15 games. He ranks fourth in the AL with a .314 average, 79 points better than where he finished in 2018.