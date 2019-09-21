Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hitless in return

Betts batted leadoff and went 0-for-5 in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Rays.

Betts returned to the lineup as the designated hitter after missing the last week of games. Manager Alex Cora told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that Betts is scheduled to play three of the four games against Tampa Bay. Betts feels he can play the outfield, so the Red Sox will see how he responds to Friday's activity before putting him in the field on the artificial turf of Tropicana Field.

More News
Our Latest Stories