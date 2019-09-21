Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Sitting Saturday

Smoak is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Smoak homered in Friday's win, his second homer in three games, but he will not be rewarded with another start Saturday. The 32-year-old is a free agent this winter and the Blue Jays have been giving looks to other players at Smoak's expense. He's struggled with the transition to a part-time role, batting .108/.214/.297 in 11 games so far this month.