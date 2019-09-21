Segura (hamstring) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Segura appeared set to return Friday after leaving Thursday's game with a hamstring cramp, but he didn't feel quite right in batting practice and the Phillies decided to scratch him from the lineup. Thankfully, it seems the one extra day was sufficient. Segura is batting sixth for Philadelphia with Jay Bruce slotting ahead of him at DH in an American League park.