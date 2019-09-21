Cubs' Jose Quintana: Gives up five runs in short outing

Quintana gave up five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four through 2.1 innings in a no-decision during a 9-8 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.

Quintana gave up single runs in the first and third innings on an RBI ground out and a sacrifice fly by Paul Goldschmidt. Then he ran into bigger trouble in the third frame as he was tagged for three runs on two singles, a walk and a hit batsman before departing after 77 pitches. The 30-year-old has a 4.55 ERA and 148 strikeouts through 30 starts this season. Quintana is scheduled to make his next start Thursday on the road against the Pirates.