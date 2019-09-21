Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Serves up two homers in blown save
Kimbrel (0-4) allowed two runs on two hits (two homers) with one walk and two strikeouts to blow his third save in a 9-8 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.
Kimbrel came in to protect an 8-7 lead and after two pitches the Cubs trailed 9-8. First Yadier Molina homered to left center and on the next pitch Paul DeJong crushed a ball 440 feet to center field to put the Cardinals in front. In the two games since his activation on Sept. 19 he has allowed three homers and accumulated two losses. For the season Kimbrel is 13-for-16 in save chances with a 6.53 ERA, a 1.60 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 20.2 innings.
More News
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Loses game in 10th inning•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Activated from injured list•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Likely to be activated Thursday•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Due back Thursday or Friday•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Tosses 16 pitches in sim game•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Simulated game scheduled•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...