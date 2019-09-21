Kimbrel (0-4) allowed two runs on two hits (two homers) with one walk and two strikeouts to blow his third save in a 9-8 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.

Kimbrel came in to protect an 8-7 lead and after two pitches the Cubs trailed 9-8. First Yadier Molina homered to left center and on the next pitch Paul DeJong crushed a ball 440 feet to center field to put the Cardinals in front. In the two games since his activation on Sept. 19 he has allowed three homers and accumulated two losses. For the season Kimbrel is 13-for-16 in save chances with a 6.53 ERA, a 1.60 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 20.2 innings.