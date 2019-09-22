Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Seven strong innings
Strasburg allowed three hits and three walks while striking out six across seven shutout innings Saturday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.
Strasburg exited the game with a four-run lead after dominating the Marlins through seven frames. However, the bullpen blew his chance for a win, serving up four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Despite that, it was an impressive outing for Strasburg as he allowed just one-extra base hit and induced 10 groundball outs. Strasburg has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his last seven starts -- he allowed three earned runs in other contest -- lowering his ERA to 3.37 for the season. He's likely to draw his final start of the regular season Thursday against the Phillies.
