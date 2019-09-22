Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Out of Sunday's lineup

Cabrera (knee) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera was scratched from Saturday's lineup with knee soreness and remains out Sunday. It remains unclear if Cabrera will return to assume his regular role prior to the close of the season, though it's safe to assume the team will take a cautious approach. Christin Stewart will handle the designated hitter duties in his place and bat fifth.