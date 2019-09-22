Giants' Buster Posey: Not in Sunday's lineup

Posey is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Posey has been dealing with some lower-body soreness of late, and manager Bruce Bochy has decided to take it easy with him with the Giants out of the playoff race, holding him out Sunday for the fifth time in seven games. Aramis Garcia will get the start behind the plate in Posey's place.