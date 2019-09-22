Dyson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Dyson is just 3-for-33 (.091) at the plate in September, which has prevented him from starting back-to-back days since the first two days of the month. He figures to continue seeing at least some action in center field the rest of the way though, with Ketel Marte (back) out for the season.

