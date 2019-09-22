Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Yields two runs in no-decision
Mikolas allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits and a walk over 7.2 innings Sunday, striking out four in the win over the Cubs. He did not factor in the decision.
The Cubs tacked on a run in the first inning on a passed ball but the only earned run to score on Mikolas came from a Nicholas Castellanos solo shot in the sixth. The Cardinals needed a ninth-inning rally to pick up the win so the 31-year-old starter had to settle with a no-decision. However, it was his longest start since a complete game on July 15. Mikolas will take the mound at home against the Cubs on Saturday for his last regular-season start of 2019.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Earns ninth win•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Punches out seven in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Quality start against Reds•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Whiffs 10 for eighth win•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Hit hard by Rockies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...