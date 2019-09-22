Mikolas allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits and a walk over 7.2 innings Sunday, striking out four in the win over the Cubs. He did not factor in the decision.

The Cubs tacked on a run in the first inning on a passed ball but the only earned run to score on Mikolas came from a Nicholas Castellanos solo shot in the sixth. The Cardinals needed a ninth-inning rally to pick up the win so the 31-year-old starter had to settle with a no-decision. However, it was his longest start since a complete game on July 15. Mikolas will take the mound at home against the Cubs on Saturday for his last regular-season start of 2019.