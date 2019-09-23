Lopez (9-15) gave up five runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three through four innings to take the loss against the Tigers on Sunday.

Lopez was hit early and often, giving up runs in each of his four frames. It's been a tough stretch for Lopez as of late, giving up 16 runs in his last 14 innings. The 25-year-old has a 5.57 ERA with 160 strikeouts through 32 starts this season. Lopez is scheduled to make his next start in the first game of a doubleheader Friday against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.