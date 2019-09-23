White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Allows five runs in loss
Lopez (9-15) gave up five runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three through four innings to take the loss against the Tigers on Sunday.
Lopez was hit early and often, giving up runs in each of his four frames. It's been a tough stretch for Lopez as of late, giving up 16 runs in his last 14 innings. The 25-year-old has a 5.57 ERA with 160 strikeouts through 32 starts this season. Lopez is scheduled to make his next start in the first game of a doubleheader Friday against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Surrenders five runs•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Surrenders four HR in loss•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Tosses complete game•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Braves force early exit•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: On track for Saturday's start•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Exits early amid no-hit bid•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...