Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench

Vazquez is not in the lineup Monday against the Rays, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Vazquez had started eight straight games, going 10-for-27 (.370) with three home runs and a 7:5 BB:K across that span. Sandy Leon is starting at catcher and hitting ninth against lefty Blake Snell in this one.

