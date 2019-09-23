Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Back from IL
Hembree (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Hembree has been on the shelf since the beginning of August with right elbow inflammation, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Red Sox ahead of Monday's series finale against the Rays after getting through a simulated game with no issues Sunday. The righty owns a 4.06 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB across 37.2 innings this season and will look to finish the year on a positive note.
