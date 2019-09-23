Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Picks up win
Carrasco (6-7) picked up the win Sunday against the Phillies, allowing just one hit while striking out three batters across 2.2 scoreless innings.
Carrasco took over for starter Adam Plutko in the fifth inning with one out and runners at the corners and proceeded to get J.T. Realmuto to ground into an inning-ending double play to escape the frame with the game still knotted at one. The Indians scored three in the bottom of the inning and six more in the seventh as Carrasco cruised through the next two frames to pick up his sixth win of the season, and second since returning from the IL at the beginning of September. The right-hander appears to have found his footing after allowing at least one run in four of his first six appearances back; over his past three appearances, Carrasco has posted a 3:2 K:BB while allowing just one hit across five innings of relief.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Nails down first save•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Nabs first win since return•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Struggling in return from IL•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Returns from IL•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Rejoining Cleveland on Sunday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Another rehab appearance on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...