Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Picks up win

Carrasco (6-7) picked up the win Sunday against the Phillies, allowing just one hit while striking out three batters across 2.2 scoreless innings.

Carrasco took over for starter Adam Plutko in the fifth inning with one out and runners at the corners and proceeded to get J.T. Realmuto to ground into an inning-ending double play to escape the frame with the game still knotted at one. The Indians scored three in the bottom of the inning and six more in the seventh as Carrasco cruised through the next two frames to pick up his sixth win of the season, and second since returning from the IL at the beginning of September. The right-hander appears to have found his footing after allowing at least one run in four of his first six appearances back; over his past three appearances, Carrasco has posted a 3:2 K:BB while allowing just one hit across five innings of relief.