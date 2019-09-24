Kendrick is not in the lineup for the afternoon portion of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

Kendrick has moved into a starting role at first base, starting five of the last six games prior to Tuesday's contest. Ryan Zimmerman gets the nod for the first game Tuesday, but he's unlikely to be asked to start twice in one day, so there's a good chance Kendrick is back in action for the nightcap.

