Ruiz is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ruiz will give way to Hanser Alberto at third base with left-hander Thomas Pannone starting for the Blue Jays. Over his past 10 games, Ruiz is slashing .267/.371/.600 with two home runs and a 5:5 BB:K.

