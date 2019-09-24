Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets day off

Choo is not starting Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Choo will head to the bench Tuesday after starting the past eight games and going 9-for-28 (.321) with two home runs and a steal over that stretch. In his place, Nick Solak is starting at DH while Isiah Kiner-Falefa is starting at third base.

