Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Could start Wednesday
Stripling will either start or serve as the bulk reliever Wednesday against the Padres, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
It had been thought that Stripling might line up to be the bulk reliever Tuesday, but perhaps Tony Gonsolin will fill that role. Ideally Stripling would work as the bulk reliever to give him a better chance of qualifying for a win. He has failed to log more than three innings in any of his last four appearances, but has allowed just one run with nine strikeouts in 10 innings over those four appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...