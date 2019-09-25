Stripling will either start or serve as the bulk reliever Wednesday against the Padres, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

It had been thought that Stripling might line up to be the bulk reliever Tuesday, but perhaps Tony Gonsolin will fill that role. Ideally Stripling would work as the bulk reliever to give him a better chance of qualifying for a win. He has failed to log more than three innings in any of his last four appearances, but has allowed just one run with nine strikeouts in 10 innings over those four appearances.