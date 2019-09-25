Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Starting Wednesday
Loaisiga will start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Chad Green was slated to open Wednesday's game, but he was used in Tuesday's extra-innings affair. Loaisiga has thrown exactly two innings in each of his last three outings, and he will likely get around six outs Wednesday. J.A. Happ is a strong option to serve as the primary pitcher.
