Loaisiga will start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Chad Green was slated to open Wednesday's game, but he was used in Tuesday's extra-innings affair. Loaisiga has thrown exactly two innings in each of his last three outings, and he will likely get around six outs Wednesday. J.A. Happ is a strong option to serve as the primary pitcher.

More News
Our Latest Stories