Red Sox's Brock Holt: Expected back Friday

Holt (knee) is expected to rejoin the lineup Friday against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Holt has been sidelined since Saturday due to knee soreness, but he's expected to rejoin the starting lineup for Boston's final series of the season, which begins Friday. Chris Owings is starting at second base in his place Wednesday.

