Play

Athletics' Khris Davis: Retreats to bench Wednesday

Davis is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.

Davis will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale after going 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss. Jurickson Profar is serving as the DH in his place, with Sheldon Neuse starting at second base.

More News
Our Latest Stories