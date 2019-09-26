Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Takes loss Wednesday
VerHagen (4-3) allowed three runs over 4.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Twins. He gave up four hits and two walks, while striking out two.
As has been the case lately, VerHagen piggybacked with starter Daniel Norris, as the latter was limited to just three innings. Norris actually held the Twins scoreless during his time in the game, and VerHagen did the same into the seventh, but Luis Arraez got to him for a two-run blast that ultimately saddled the righty with the loss. VerHagen now has a 5.90 ERA this season and will continue to serve in a long-relief role over the season's final few games.
