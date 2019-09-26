Heaney allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out seven through 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Wednesday.

Heaney was cruising before allowing a solo home run in the fifth inning and running into early trouble in the sixth frame to end his day. This was an encouraging outing to end the season, as Heaney had posted a 9.31 ERA in his previous four starts. The 28-year-old finishes the season with a 4-6 record with a 4.91 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 95.1 innings.