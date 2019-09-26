Play

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Gets breather

Bellinger is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

It appears to be a well-deserved day off for Bellinger, who has started the past 20 games, slashing .253/.349/.453 with four home runs and four steals over that span. Chris Taylor is manning center field and hitting third in his place Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories