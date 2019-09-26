Play

Hamels (shoulder) is scheduled to start Saturday against the Cardinals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Hamels has been sidelined since Sept. 16 with a sore shoulder, but he felt good after a bullpen session Tuesday, clearing the way for him to make one final start this season. The southpaw owns a 3.92 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 135:56 K:BB in 137.2 innings (26 starts).

