Cubs' Cole Hamels: Slated to start Saturday
Hamels (shoulder) is scheduled to start Saturday against the Cardinals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Hamels has been sidelined since Sept. 16 with a sore shoulder, but he felt good after a bullpen session Tuesday, clearing the way for him to make one final start this season. The southpaw owns a 3.92 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 135:56 K:BB in 137.2 innings (26 starts).
